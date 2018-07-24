GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Taffy is a 4-year-old little girl who came to the shelter as a stray. She can be shy at first but is very lovable.
Silvia was born in March at the shelter. She loves to play with her sister, Jamie. She has lots of spunk and loves her toys. She likes to be held and is a very lovable kitten.
To meet Taffy or Silvia, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Sugar is sweet, just like her name! She loves people and going for walks. Sugar was found in the Lawrence Township area after she had an encounter with a porcupine and had to have the quills removed. Now, she’s ready for her new home!
Dobby is one cool cat. He may not resemble a house elf, but he sure is a house cat! He is a unique-looking fellow with a great demeanor. Sometimes he hides until he can trust you, but then he is a purring machine! If you’re looking for a sweet boy who’s named after a Harry Potter hero, visit Dobby today!
To meet Sugar or Dobby, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.