GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Daisy is a 12-year-old Beagle/Cocker mix. She is a very sweet dog. She is a little nervous at the shelter right now. Daisy needs to find a home to live her life out. She would probably do best in a home with no small children.
Jaycee and Otis are pictured in the cat tree together. Jaycee (black) is around a year old. She can be shy at first, but is sweet. Otis also can be shy at first, too, but once he comes around, he loves attention! They both came to the shelter as strays and are sweet, lovable and enjoyable cats.
To meet Daisy or Jaycee or Otis, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Coco is a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix. Her previous owner fell on hard times and could no longer keep her. She’s super sweet and loves everything. She has never been around young children, but older ones are just the bees knees! She even likes other dogs and cats. If you’re looking for a laid-back gal, stop by and meet Coco.
Kiki is a 5-year-old sassy girl full of energy. She has to be the center of attention, but can you blame her? She’s beautiful and very chatty. Not only does she love to play, but she likes to talk, too!
To meet Coco or Kiki, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Xavier is the most handsome fellow, and he’s a big lovable boy. He loves to have his ears scratched and get all the attention! He would fit in with just about any family.
Garth is a 2-year-old PitBull mix. He was brought to the shelter as a stray.
Now that’s he healthy and happy, he’s ready for his forever home! Garth is a fun-loving guy who loves to go for walks and will do anything for a treat. Stop by the shelter to visit Xavier or Garth at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
