GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYBandit is a beautiful black and white cat who is very loving and sweet. Bandit is quite the character. He absolutely loves people and attention. Bandit will let you pick him up and carry him around.
For more information on Bandit, call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCADuke is the king! He is a loyal, big boy who loves to be excited and bark. He’d be a great royal, loyal companion.
Zuzu can be a sassy girl at times, but she is sweet, too. She likes to play with toys and take naps in a comfy bed.
For more information on Duke or Zuzu at this time, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYPippen is the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. She was pulled from a high-kill shelter in the south. She can be nervous at first, but once she is out of her kennel, she is a lot of fun. Pippen walks well on a leash and loves snacks. She would do best in a home with no small children and does well with other dogs.
Mr. Ian is 2 years old and came to the shelter as a stray. He is a sweet fellow who loves chin scratches and relaxing. He is not a big fan of camera clicks, so you’ll have to stop by in person to appreciate his beauty.
Visit Pippen or Ian by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEMonica is a little too young to be adopted just now, but it’s never too early to apply. When she is ready to come home, she can be yours.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or share her post on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSPenelope is 5 months old. She is shy but sweet, loves other kitties and doesn’t mind dogs. To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.