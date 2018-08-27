GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Vera is a senior dog and a big sweetheart. She is happy to see people. She can be food aggressive with other animals. Vera is from Godot Sanctuary and needs to find a home where she can live out her days. She qualifies for the GHS senior-to-senior program.
Rita is a 3-month-old kitten. She has lots of spunk and likes to play with toys and other cats.
If you would like to meet Vera or Rita, please stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Lil Bit is a 4-year-old Corgi/Pitbull mix. He was brought to the shelter because his previous owner was moving. He is a crazy, hyper boy who loves to run and jump. He’s also very smart and knows how to sit and stand pretty. He likes cats and children, but not so much other dogs.
Tang is an 8-year-old medium-haired kitty. He loves napping, that always seems like a good idea. Cat nip also comes in handy and tastes great — it helps older cats be playful! He also loves ear rubs. Tang has room for lots of love if you’re looking for a nice, older cat.
To meet Lil Bit or Tang, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS: Kai is a 4-month-old male kitten. He is a sweet boy who was found dumped on the side of the road with his eyes completely swollen shit. He has come a long way and loves being held. He is playful with his foster siblings and great with dogs. For more information, contact justusfta@gmail.com.
