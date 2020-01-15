GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYPaco is a senior Chihuahua. Paco is very cute and loving. He loves taking naps in his doggy bed. He’s a little older so he moves a little slower. Paco would do best in a home with no small children.
Amber is a beautiful little girl. She is sweet, loving and playful. Amber loves playing with all the toys.
To meet Paco or Amber, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAElijah is a Terrier mix who was found as a stray. Elijah is full of love and enjoys being held. He will give you a kiss and steal your heart!
Clara is 4 months old and was surrendered by her former owner. Clara came in with her siblings Ralphie and Holiday. She loves to cuddle up with them and take a nap after playing.
To meet Elijah or Clara, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYFranze came to ECHS as a transfer from another shelter where he was getting passed over time and time again, and they just can’t figure out why? This boy might be a little overweight, but that just means he has more love to give. He is well mannered and knows his tricks — he can sit, lay down, stay and shake! He does well with children and other dogs, but he would prefer female dogs over males. He does well on a leash and will work for his treats!
Roseanne is almost 2 years old, and she is a sweet, lovely kitty! She loves treats and scratches behind the ears.
Stop by the shelter to visit Franze or Roseanne at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMya is a 2-3-year-old girl in need of a furever home. Mya loves car rides, but gets very excited when walking on a leash. She would need tested with other dogs, cats and young children. A home with someone who is bully-breeds experienced is preferred.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Ralphie and Richie are brothers who were found living outside. A kind family took them in and has been caring for them. They have recently been neutered and vaccinated. Their foster family notes that while the brothers have been living inside for several weeks, Ralphie has learned to enjoy being part of a family. Richie prefers the company of his brother over humans. It may take awhile for Richie to learn to love people as much as his brother does. These boys will be adopted together.
For more information or to apply, visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.