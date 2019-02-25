GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Harper is a 5-month-old yellow Labrador who came in as a stray. Harper is a highly-energetic girl who is very sweet and lovable. She enjoys to go for walks and play with her toys. Harper still needs some training.
Mystic is a younger cat who came to the shelter as a stray. When Mystic came to the shelter, she was pregnant, and gave birth to five kittens who all have been adopted. It took some time for Mystic to come around and learn to trust people. Once she gets to know you, she is a sweet cat and she will let you pet her. She does come off a little shy and scared at first.
To meet Harper or Mystic, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Ridge is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix. They aren’t sure what exactly he is mixed with. He is a sweet boy who loves attention. He has never been around cats or children before, but can be tested. He doesn’t mind other dogs, but would need tested with them, too. He is a smart boy who can be a little bit of an escape artist!
Frankie is a 3-year-old girl brought to the shelter because her owner was moving. She can be shy at first, but will be your best friend! She is good with everything — children, dogs and other cats. She is a special needs cat, as she is partially blind, but don’t let that fool you — it doesn’t stop her in any way!
To meet Ridge or Frankie, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mattie is an 8-year-old Chihuahua. She was surrendered to the shelter due to the owner’s health problems. This sweet girl, as you can see, is a couch potato. She loves attention, but can be a little shy around new people. It doesn’t take long for her to warm up to you. Her calm, relaxed personality will make one very lucky someone a wonderful binge-watching partner!
Is this fellow not the most handsome kitty you’ve ever seen? Ernie is an active, young boy who loves being out for playtime. He loves to wrestle with his kitten buddies, chase toys and play hide and seek. He really hope you come to find him.
Stop by the shelter to visit Mattie or Ernie at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.