GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYCharlie is a beautiful, fun-loving girl with lots of energy. She is 8 months old. Charlie was a surrender due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She loves to go for walks and playing fetch. Charlie would do best as the only pet.
Squirt is a sweet little girl. She was born in August 2019. She is still a little nervous. When you pick her she is very calm, but she will run and hide when you when you set her down. Squirt is slowly coming around.
To meet Charlie or Squirt, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCADaisy is a Labrador retriever mix who loves to play tug of war. She can bow, sit and beg. Daisy could be the perfect playmate.
Mittens is a 3-year-old girl who is a cool, playful cat. She loves toys and treats and relaxing on a nice blanket.
To meet Daisy or Mittens, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYRex is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix who was found as a stray. Rex is a class clown who loves to have fun and adores play time and cuddles. Rex would do best in a home without small children.
In a world full of beautiful kitties, Draco is certainly among the most handsome. This little love is the kind to melt in your arms and he purrs up a storm. He loves to get chin scratches and looks forward to people time.
Stop by the shelter to visit Rex or Draco at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLily is 5-month-old loving kitty. She loves to steal socks and play with them. Lily is great with other cats and dogs. For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEChance is very lonely and looking for attention. He is a laid-back gentleman in need of an immediate foster or adopter.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.