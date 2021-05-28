Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYStripes is a super sweet and friendly cat. She is a little over 1 year old. Stripes was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving.
Lark is 5 months old. She is a friendly little girl who enjoys exploring and playing.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABuster is a young Australian Cattle Dog mix who is fun and energetic. He needs a family that can keep up with him! He is very friendly.
Shadow is a 6-year-old longhaired boy who can be a bit shy and hide, but once he warms up to you, he will be a great best friend.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYButch is a 7-month-old Beagle who is a little on the shy side, but he is learning about the world more and more each day. He loves to go for walks and loves treats, too. He is a bit of a loner, so other dogs aren’t really his friends. He is also not a fan of small children.
Huckleberry is one of eight little kittens in his litter. He loves to explore and pounce on his brothers and sisters. This active and silly boy can’t wait to have a house to run around in.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSAlanis is about 2 years old and is very friendly, outgoing and loves attention. She is a bonded pair with her sister, Missy, who were both returned to JUFTA at no fault of their own. If interested, email justusfta@gmail.com.