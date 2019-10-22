GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYMarley is a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. Marley is a nice dog who is very energetic. He enjoys playing with his toys and going for walks. Marley would do best in a home no small children.
Autumn is a beautiful dilute tortoiseshell kitten. She is a very playful and delightful little girl. She gets along with all the other cats. Autumn enjoys taking naps in the cat tree.
To meet Marley or Autumn, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMelanie is 4-month-old girl who came into the shelter with two other cats. She loves to run and jump and play with toys.
Clifford the big red dog is one sweet and smart boy. He likes squeaky toys, running, playing and jumping. He would need to be tested with other dogs, cats and children. He already knows how to sit, shake and lay down.
To meet Melanie or Clifford, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYIvy is a 5-year-old Rottweiler mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went to jail. Ivy is very sweet and likes the simple things in life like soft beds, ear scratches and naps. She has a calm, relaxed personality that will make her the perfect pet for any family.
Lennax is a gorgeous tabby cat who loves to talk! She will gladly talk with you as you go about your day. Lennax loves attention.
Stop by the shelter to visit Ivy or Lennax at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSAda is a young female kitty who is spayed and fully vetted. She is good with other animals and has been socialized well with WRSA. For more information, call 814-849-7466 or visit the WRS Facebook page.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSQ-Tip is a 3-month-old kitten who came in with four other kittens. He is a very friendly kitty who likes attention and is good with other cats.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.