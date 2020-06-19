GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYHerbie is a cute and friendly little guy. He loves to play and explore.
The shelter is still not fully open. At this time, people can call to arrange an appointment to meet an animal at 375-0505. Watch the GHS Facebook page for any updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCASassy is a Shih Tzu mix who came in as a stray. She is sweet and loves to be carried around. She is an older gal who can be sassy, but quite sweet.
Who else hates Mondays? Garfield does! He is still chilling and waiting for his furever home. Come visit him.
For more information on Sassy or Garfield, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYRemi is a 5-6 years old Flat Coat Retriever mix who loves to play fetch and chew on bones, but also lounge on the couch. She’s a bit of a snorer, but she’s very cute when she does it. Remi is a very loving dog who has some issues with loud noises, such as thunderstorms or fireworks. Lots of her history is unknown before being adopted 2 years ago. Remi has separation anxiety, so she can’t be left for very long.
Truman had a rough time before coming to the shelter. He was in poor condition, but now he is thriving. He is the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet, and loves chin rubs and ear scratches.
Visit Remi or Truman by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSRosealie is a 12-week-old kitten who loves to play! She can be a little sassy and takes time to warm up.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEElvis is part of a trio with his brother Enzo and sister Effie. He will be ready for his furever home in a few weeks.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.