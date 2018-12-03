GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Barkley is around 2 years old. He is a Pitbull mix who has lots of energy. He’s a sweet boy who loves to play and go for walks. He still needs some training.
Sheba is around 2 years old. She is a very nice cat who loves to play with her toys and take naps in the cat tree. Sheba has been at the shelter since April. For some reason, she gets overlooked. She is sweetheart who is ready for a forever home.
If you would like to meet Barkley or Sheba, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Winchester is a 5-year-old Labrador mix. He loves to run and play, and is super energetic! He’s good with cats, dogs and children. He also loves to play fetch, shake and receive attention from anyone and everyone.
Esmeralda is a 6-month-old grey and white tiger. She loves to play, be silly and explore. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, adorable kitten, she’s your girl!
To meet Winchester or Esmeralda, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bud is a 9-year-old English Springer Spaniel. He was surrendered to the shelter by his original owners because their two dogs were not getting along. This old guy is looking for a loving home. Though a bit of a couch potato, Bud is always up for going for a walk and walks perfectly on a leash.
Qbert is a handsome man who will steal your heart, for sure! He loves ear and chin scratches, and following the staff and volunteers around for snacks. He is a great fit for any home.
Stop by the shelter to visit Bud or Qbert at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
