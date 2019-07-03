GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Marley is a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. He is a very sweet and energetic dog, who enjoys playing and going for walks. Marley would do best in a home with no other dogs and no small children.
Ashlee is a beautiful 3-year-old cat. She is declawed in the front. Ashlee can come off shy at first. She would prefer a quiet home.
To meet Marley or Ashlee, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
George is a 2-year-old handsome boy looking for his furever home. Stop in and see his amazing fur and beautiful face — he’ll take your breath away!
Bear is a 3-year-old boy who is a major cuddler. He loves to be pet and enjoys running around. He also loves people, especially ones who give him lots of treats.
To meet George or Bear, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bailey is a 2-year-old American Bulldog/Pit Bull mix. He was surrendered to the shelter by his original owner who was no longer able to care for him. This handsome guy has more than good looks on his side. Bailey is an absolute love who like to climb up on your lap and cuddle (he doesn’t know how big he is)! He walks well on a leash, but he can be a bit of a puller at times so we recommend walking him with a harness. Basically, as long as Bailey is with you, he’s one happy pup.
Larry is just under 2 years old, and he is a keeper. Larry can be a bit shy, since he’s new to the shelter life, but he has some stunning eyes! Stop by and meet him.
Stop by the shelter to visit Larry or Bailey at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.