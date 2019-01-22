GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Buttercup is a 10-year-old Terrier mix. Buttercup is a sweet and gentle dog who enjoys walks. He also enjoys being petted while sitting next to you or on your lap. He might be a little older but he still has spunk.
Larry is quite the character who is 9 months old. Larry is a big sweetheart. He is friendly, playful, and curious. He loves to be held. He will let you hold him and walk around with him.
To meet Buttercup or Larry, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Marshmallow is a cool guy. He was brought to the shelter as a stray. He’s a little shy at first, but he comes around! He has a heart of gold. Marshmallow doesn’t have experience with cats, children or dogs, but he can be tested at the shelter.
Maxine was brought to the shelter as a stray. Her name doesn’t begin to describe how beautiful she is! She also has amazing eyes. She can be a little shy, but just needs time to come around.
To meet Marshmallow or Maxine, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
August is one fun kitten! He loves playing with all of his shelter pals and could tussle all day. He loves string toys and can’t wait for his new best friend to play with him. He’s sure to make you smile every day.
Sugar is a 6-year-old Labrador mix who was bought to the shelter because her original owner could no longer care for her. There’s a reason we named this sweet girl Sugar! Her calm personality and loving nature made her a quick favorite among staff and volunteers. She walks well and adores people. Basically, she’s the perfect pup.
Stop by the shelter to visit August or Sugar at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
