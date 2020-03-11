GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Gunner is a 4-year-old Shar-Pei mix. He was surrendered to the shelter after his owner passed away. Gunner arrived at the shelter in rough shape. He had some eye and skin issues which took some time to heal. Gunner is a sweet dog who loves attention. He enjoys going for walks, laying in his bed and watching everything going on.
Sammy is 8 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Sammy is a very sweet cat who loves to cuddle. He is now the only cat left at GHS, and he would really love a home.
To meet Sammy or Gunner, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAWynonna is 10 months old. Besides being beautiful, she is majestic, too! It won’t take long for her to find a home.
Noel has been waiting for her furever home for a while now. She would make a great addition to any family.
To meet Wynonna or Noel, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYMoe has been at the shelter for a while now. He can be a bit of a shy fellow, but once he trusts you, he is very sweet. He would like a nice, quiet home with ear rubs and cat treats.
Dozer is a 5-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter by his original owners because he wasn’t getting along with their newborn. Dozer loves all things outdoors — going for walks, exploring and sniffing. While he can be more on the independent side at times, he does have his cuddly side. This handsome guy will make a wonderful exercise partner.
Stop by the shelter to visit Moe or Dozer at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSElvira is a 6-month-old kitten who loves pom pom toys. She also enjoys cuddling and belly rubs. Elvira is loving and doesn’t mind other cats or dogs.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEGrace the Siamese is now ready for her furever home. She is very loyal and follows her foster mom around the house. She enjoys attention, sleeping in bed with her foster family and being the queen of the castle. She may do best in a home without dogs.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY & ADOPTIONSVinnie is a special needs cat who requires a special needs home or temporary foster home. Vinnie has a head tilt for an unknown reason. He is 7 years old, and very friendly with cats and dogs. Vinnie loves people and is well behaved around children. He cannot live outdoors, as he will have trouble defending himself.
Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an application.