GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYYeager is a 3-year-old Husky/Shepard mix. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Yeager is a very sweet and fun dog who has lots of energy. Yeager is an escape artist so he needs to go to a home with a fenced yard.
Turnip is a beautiful little girl. She was born on March 19. Turnip is a sweet and playful kitten.
To meet Yeager or Turnip, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAFat Boy is almost 11 years old and in need of a unique home. He is a miniature, smooth-haired Dachshund mix. Fat Boy is a senior, and he is also blind. His previous owner loved him dearly, but due to health issues, could no longer care for him.
Double trouble — Big Frank and Lil Frank, twin brother kittens, are some of the cutest balls of mischief you’ll ever see! They love to run, pounce and play until they’re sleepy and ready to cuddle.
To meet Fat Boy or Big and Lil Frank, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYTessa is a Redbone Coonhound, 1, who came to the ECHS with her brother, Drift. They would love a home together. She is sweet and playful and gets along well with other dogs.
Eggroll is a bundle of mischief who loves to run and play. She is the strong, independent type who plays by her own rules.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSHans is a 4-month-old kitten. He and his family were trapped in Punxsutawney. Hans is a goofball. He is the biggest of all of his siblings and loves anyone who will give him attention. He is good with people, other cats and dogs.
Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEJojo is a happy tuxedo girl who loves to purr and wants to be your best friend! Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.