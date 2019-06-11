The Cove drop-in center recently hosted a celebration for Mental Health Awareness Month, welcoming some wet-nosed visitors for comfort and smiles.
Assistant Coordinator Katie Beard said in order to spread awareness and help “break the stigma,” the South Brady Street organization partnered with Love on a Leash and Therapy Dogs International for a pet therapy session May 28.
Incorporated in 1995, LOAL is headquartered in California, but has expanded to almost every state, with more than 2,000 members working on therapy teams with their dog, cat or rabbit. In some communities, volunteers form chapters to coordinate visits and share strategies, according to www.loveonaleash.org.
Established in New Jersey in 1976, TDI is a volunteer-organization dedicated to the regulation, testing and registration of therapy dogs and their owners to visit places like nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities, according to www.tdi-dog.org.
“Pet therapy is evidenced to support mental-health recovery, especially in anxiety and depression, and we got a first-hand look at why,” Beard said. “There was no shortage of smiles and laughter in the room as the puppies, licked, played, and cuddled the Cove’s members.”
Beard, who was previously a Cove volunteer, has goals of bringing in more artistic and pet-related activities for members as coordinator, she said.
In addition to the pet therapy, there was also an “interactive community art piece,” Beard said, which included recovery-themed wallpaper panels.
“Members were encouraged to express what support, self-care, wholeness and other like-themed topics meant to them in their recovery on large panels, using a variety of artistic mediums,” she said.
For more information, visit The Cove on Facebook.