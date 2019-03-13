ST. MARYS — Further charges have been filed in relation to a weeks-long police hunt for a Weedville man.
Police first reported they were searching for Seth Stephen Duttry, 27, of 312 Gontero Road, Weedville, on Feb. 20 after police alleged he fled the scene of a Feb. 16 crash on Mt. Zion Road, Jay Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 19 in that incident, Duttry broke numerous traffic laws while leading police on a chase from Mt. Zion Road to Kunes Road in a gold Jeep Cherokee. Police lost sight of the vehicle after it went through a field and a wooded area.
A second complaint was filed Feb. 25 after an investigation revealed Duttry was the driver involved in another pursuit in October of 2018, according to police.
According to that complaint, on Oct. 13, 2018, St. Marys police attempted to stop a red Jeep Cherokee on Theresia Street only to have the driver lead them on a chase across Theresia and Brusselles streets ending when the vehicle turned onto Environmental Drive leading to a dirt road and then a field.
On Feb. 22, police identified a woman who said she was at the site of the October incident, according to the Feb. 25 complaint. She said Duttry was to have been leaving her residence on Pontzer Avenue in the Jeep when the pursuit began. Police determined Duttry had fled due to an active arrest warrant issued in August 2018 in relation to charges stemming from a January 2018 accident.
According to police, Duttry painted the Jeep after the October pursuit to disguise it.
According to an additional complaint filed Tuesday, Duttry was apprehended March 8 after police obtained information indicating he was staying at a trailer off of Gray Hill Road, Jay Township. A search of the property found an access panel at the rear of the residence laying on the ground and the front door window smashed out.
After his arrest, Duttry admitted to staying at the residence between Feb. 18 and 27 without the owner’s permission in order to hide from police, according to the complaint.
For the January 2018 incident, Duttry faces a felony charge of accidents involving death or personal injury, a misdemeanor charge of accidents involving damage to attended vehicles or property and 13 additional traffic summary charges, all filed in August 2018.
For the October 2018 incident, Duttry faces a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and an additional summary charge.
For the Feb. 16 incident, Duttry faces two felony charges of feeling or attempting to elude an officer and 20 additional summary charges.
Duttry faces an additional felony charge of criminal trespass and an additional summary charge of criminal mischief related to his time staying at the trailer on Gray Hill Road.
A preliminary hearing for Duttry is scheduled April 23 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
