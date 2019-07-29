Owner Kevin Guo admitted he was a little nervous on Friday’s opening day for the new Fusion Buffet restaurant in Sandy Township.
“I’ve run a restaurant for people before, but it’s the first time I’ve owned a restaurant,” said a smiling Guo. “That’s why I’m so nervous.”
But there was no time for nerves when a line of customers were waiting as the restaurant opened its doors at 11 a.m. Friday. The new restaurant, which Guo said offers “a mix of everything” — American, Chinese, sushi and a hibachi grill — is located in the former Ponderosa Restaurant on the Bee Line Highway.
Though the new restaurant is completely remodeled with a modern updated twist, Guo said he wanted to retain elements of the original restaurant.
“I wanted to give people some memories,” said Guo. “When they come in, it will still look familiar, but just a newer version.”
Originally from China, Guo previously lived in the Poconos before coming to DuBois.
“I was traveling through here a lot,” said Guo, noting he stopped in DuBois because he was hungry. He said he couldn’t find any Chinese food or a buffet.
“I did some research in this area, I mean for a long time,” he said. “There used to be a couple of similar restaurants and now there is none. I figured it’s a good opportunity. I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant. And then, this is a nice town. I want to settle down here, so I thought I’d give it a shot.”
Currently, the new restaurant employs about 10 to 12 people.
“I’m going to try and hire as many local people as possible,” he said. “I want to hire some quality people.”
The new restaurant is very spacious and offers a meeting room, which can comfortably accomodate up to 50 people, for events.