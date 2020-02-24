SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Police Department has been a hot topic over the past month as the Sykesville Borough Council has begun discussions about abolishing the department.
During the first meeting of the month, the council asked Solicitor C.J. Zwick if he could begin working on an ordinance to abolish the police department.
At the group’s meeting last Monday, several discussions were held regarding the police department. Zwick presented a copy of the proposed ordinance to abolish the department. He also recommended the council contact the District Attorney and State Police regarding the action to ensure the borough maintains police coverage. Files will also have to be turned over to the proper parties and a property inventory conducted, he said.
A Town Hall meeting regarding the topic was scheduled for March 16 at 6 p.m. Council member Nate Alvetro asked about inviting State Police Sgt. Justin Jones to the Town Hall to given information from his perspective.
Alvetro also said he has a breakdown report of the number of calls responded to by the State Police versus the Sykesville Police in the borough; the State Police had 86 incidents and 33 traffic stops, and the Sykesville Police had 180 incidents and 117 traffic stops. He also reported the Sykesville Police Department brought in $5,724.15, of which the borough received half.
Citizen Suzanne Haag came to question why council was considering abolishing the department. President Michele Yamrick said that affordability is the main issue, and assured Haag nothing had been decided.
Haag said she fears that, without the police department, criminal activity will increase, and the State Police will not be as attentive. She said abolishing the department was not something the council should be considering.
The council has made no decision yet, and will be open to hearing the concerns of town during the upcoming town hall meeting, officials said.