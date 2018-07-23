ST MARYS — For the fifth consecutive year, the office of State Representative Matt Gabler and Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) are partnering to host a Disability and Senior Resource Expo on Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Hall, located at 717 S. St. Marys St. in St. Marys.
With more than 50 vendors on hand, the event is also a chance for LIFT to display the various services they perform in Elk County and the surrounding six counties.
LIFT was established in 1994 by people with disabilities and serves as a center for independent living. In addition to providing independent living skills training, they can assist with advocacy issues and offer peer mentoring services, information, referrals and more.
Various types of health screenings will also be performed during the expo. Admission is free and lunch will be served.
Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Gabler’s St. Marys office at 814-781-6301 or LIFT at 814-781-3050.
