ST. MARYS — Gallery 29 at 50 S. St. Marys St. here will debut the work of local artists at its “First Group Exhibition” opening reception from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit will feature works from Pete Winklbauer, Janet Van Eerden, John Sidelinger and Jesse Gradl, as well as pieces by Shepard Fairy and Brandon Boyd.
Gradl, owner of Gallery 29, said it is exciting to carry out the gallery’s mission of giving local artists a place to display their talents.
“We’ve put together a cohesive group of artists whose talents complement each other very well,” he said. “This will be the first of many group exhibitions, and we couldn’t be more excited for everyone involved.”
Winklbauer, a retired Elk County Catholic High School art teacher and partner at Gallery 29, has been a watercolor artist for 50 years, covering all subject matter. He has recently been focused on abstract landscapes.
Gradl himself has worked in many genres, most lately mixed media. He wears many hats as an artist, professional framer, teacher and gallery operator.
Eerden, a watercolor artist, dipicts florals and landscapes, with a professional attention to color, Gradl and Winklbauer said. Sidelinger, a wildlife artist working on acrylic medium, focuses on local landscapes that remind him of his childhood.
Participants can enter to win a watercolor painting by Winklbauer and frame created by Gradl. Raffle tickets are $1, with proceeds benefiting the Elk County Humane Society.
For more information, visit Gallery 29 on Facebook.