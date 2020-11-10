PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gardner Mansion, the fully restored building on what was called the “millionaire row,” opened its doors as a bed and breakfast over the weekend with an open house.
The building was originally built in 1906 by Dr. Joseph Grube, and was one of four similar houses all built around the same time on West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney.
The building was a project between best friends Leonard “Hari” Gardner and Adlai Pennington. Pennington and Gardner have been best friends since first grade, according to Gardner’s wife, Darla Gardner. The two grew up in Glen Campbell, and stayed in touch after Pennington moved to Texas about 40 years ago for business.
The two families would routinely take trips to Texas and to Punxsutawney to visit one another. Gardner would go to Texas every year to work for Pennington as a heavy machine operator to help develop land.
During one of the times Pennington was up to visit the Gardners, he saw a for sale sign in front of the old mansion.
“When I would come to town, I would drive past here, and I thought I just can’t imagine what the story is behind those houses. Just the enormous wealth that someone had to have to have those back then. So, when I saw it, I had to have it. And I couldn’t have done it without Leonard,” Pennington said. “When I first saw it, I told Leonard to turn around I wanted to look at it and I remember it like it was yesterday, he said ‘Ad, don’t even think about it.’”
The building had been empty for almost 17 years, had been vandalized, and was set to be demolished if no one bought it.
“Adlai would come up, and we’d go down to Texas, we took family vacations down to Texas. So they bought it together. My husband oversaw all the restoration,” Darla Gardner said.
Unfortunately, Leonard Gardner died unexpectedly in a lawn mower accident in June. His wife said the building was about 85 percent done. The mansion, which was going to be called Mansion on Mahoning, was changed to Gardner Mansion to honor Leonard Gardner.
“We left it just sit for a while just to get our thoughts and get ourselves together. Adlai called me in August and said ‘what do you want to do?’ and I said I want to continue it. I can’t sell it,” Darla Gardner said.
She said the last touches were finished at 5 p.m. the night before the open house. All the woodwork and floors were sandblasted and refinished. Some of the wallpaper and curtains are the original. The rest of the wallpapers were chosen by Pennington.
“In spite of COVID, in spite of Leonard’s accident, in spite of everything, it got finished in about a year,” Pennington said.
The restoration became a family project, with many of the Gardners family and friends helping out.
“My husband and I, our kids, grandkids, friends, we hired friends from the church. The three that oversaw the completion of it, two of them are from our church. One’s a good friend, well we made a good friend out of him. He just appeared on the steps one day and said ‘hey, I’m Phil Cushing, you need somebody to help you out here?’ and he turned into a wonderful friend,” Gardner said.
She said the location is good because visitors can walk to most places in town from the mansion. Guests will be given food vouchers to local restaurants in town to eat. She will be retiring from her job at S&T Bank soon to work completely at the mansion.
The mansion can be used for weddings and events, as well as offering a bed and breakfast in town for those passing through to see the sites of Punxsutawney Phil. The entire third floor is the Mahoning Suite, and has its own bathrooms and kitchen. The second floor has five rooms to choose from and two bathrooms for guests to share. The first floor offers a large living space, kitchen, dining room and library for guests.
“If you can sacrifice one bundling, you can sacrifice 10. If you can ignore one building, you can ignore 10 buildings,” Pennington said. “To let it go to demo for lack of attention is tragic. And on this row, you put a grass lot in the middle of the historic buildings, it would’ve been terrible.”