DuBOIS — DuBois resident Kristine Gasbarre, a New York Times best-selling author, believed celebrity interior designer Ginger Curtis' life from a history of heartbreak and illness to her current success — all while managing life as a wife and mother of five — was a story that would resonate with many women throughout the DuBois community.
That, Gasbarre said, was one of her inspirations for bringing "Well Designed: A Conversation To Inspire Your Sense of Wellness & Home For a New Decade,” to the Penn State LaunchBox in downtown DuBois Saturday, in partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare.
"Other things inspired this as well," she said. "My experience, thinking about my own future in terms of my health as a woman who's going to be aging in this community. I desired to spark very open conversation among women about the most intimate truths about our lives and my love for each of you as part of this community, truly."
"As your resident memoirist I sometimes observe that in a smaller kind of community we don't always speak freely or comfortably about our bodies, our health and the unique ways that each of us experience these things," said Gasbarre. "I know, in part, that's because from the time we start out in childhood as little girls, this is a topic that's deeply personal and even makes some of us feel like we're weird, but I also think that we get too caught up being overly polite sometimes and worrying about talking about the things like our breasts, our pelvic floor, about fertility."
"With so many changes happening out in the world for women in the way that we regard our bodies as females and with so many changes happening in our community as Penn Highlands Healthcare is growing, I want to challenge us today to begin to evolve how we treat these subjects," said Gasbarre. "If one of the eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States, that basically means that one person at all of our tables today will experience breast cancer at some point in her life. I know that we actually have a couple of tables in the room today and where more than one woman is a survivor. You are warriors. I love you, I cherish you and we're here for all of you."
Gasbarre urged those attending Saturday's event, which included three of the leading physicians dealing with women's health at Penn Highlands, to try and get as much out of the experience as possible.
After the panel discussion, Curtis walked the audience through an exercise to help each of them identify their own kind of design style for their home. Curtis also shared design trends to watch for this decade, as well as a photo tour of her own home organization system.
"Whether it's cleaning out your pantry or going home and scheduling your mammogram or doing a self check, we're equipping you with tools today that you can use to ensure that this decade is your best one yet," said Gasbarre.