BIG RUN — The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire Sunday night believed to have been caused by the storms in the area.
A homeowner on Philiber Lane in Gaskill Township called to report the possible structure fire late Sunday night. BRVFD Chief Scott Bowers said Matt Powell was the first on scene, and called to say there was smoke showing. Bowers quickly sent for a second alarm when he heard this.
Along with Big Run, all three Punxsutawney stations, Sykesville, McCalmont Township, Community Fire Company of Clearfield County, and Rossiter VFD of Indiana County were called to the scene.
“We’re going to call it lightning. That storm that came through at about 9 o’clock that evening, something actually hit his house,” Bowers said.
The fire was initially thought to be caused by electrical issues, but Bowers said they were able to turn the electric right back on when they realized this wasn’t the cause.
“Luckily he was still up, and he smelled the smoke. But all it was is just a little bit of embers above his side door and that’s what started it,” Bowers said.
Bowers said the fire departments never had to drop any water for anything, but they did lay a five-inch supply hose to establish a water supply if they needed one.
“It was all contained right there, but a little bit of a char, but it could have festered through the evening. Of course, I think he would’ve had a bigger problem in another two hours at least,” Bowers said.