DuBOIS — Troops serving overseas will receive a morale boost in the form of care packages from home thanks to the generosity of employees at Gateway Cafe and the community.
This summer, Gateway Cafe has been collecting nonperishable, non-liquid snacks, clothing, non-liquid personal care items and miscellaneous items such as blankets, towels, books and games for active duty servicemen and women, according to Manager Jenn Vlauser.
“Because it’s not in the media as much anymore, people don’t seem to realize how many troops we still do have overseas, away from their family, away from their children,” Vlauser said.
Gateway Cafe advertising intern Thea Euward, a student majoring in communications media at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been helping Vlauser organize the drive.
She has been the liaison with a local soldier to determine the needs of him and his entire troop.
“It’s someone local and we want to send it not only to him but his entire unit. He has about 12 soldiers in his unit that we can send it to,” Euward said. “We want to keep it going. It’s not just a one time event, so if people can’t necessarily donate what they want to now, we want people to know that they have time because we are going to continuously keep sending them to his unit throughout the summer and even longer, depending on how long he’s there.”
“From the list, I compiled some good ideas and requests from him and his fellow soldiers,” Euward said. “Mostly, just snack items such as crackers, beef jerky, vitamin supplements, protein bars, energy bars, pretzels, nuts, gum, candy, crackers. Clothing such as socks, boot socks, crew socks, comfortable clothes such as T-shirts or sleep clothes. I have miscellaneous items for hygiene such as washcloths, towels, blankets, bars of soap, antibacterial wet wipes, Qtips, cough drops, nail clippers.”
“I know that they can get a lot of these items there, but they’re probably not buying it for themselves,” Euward said. “They buy toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant. We’re trying to focus on the more comforting items that they’ll open the box and be like, ‘Oh, this is nice. I wasn’t going to buy this for myself.’”
“There are also women in his unit so we’ve been also focusing on feminine products that people wouldn’t normally think to send to the troops because maybe they only think of males,” Euward said.
Euward said there has been strong response from the community but they can always use more support.
“We greatly appreciate your help in showing them the love they deserve,” said Vlauser about donations received so far.
People can stop in the Gateway Cafe to drop off items or even a monetary donation to help purchase the needed items or help with shipping costs. The Gateway Cafe is located at 1283 Maple Ave., DuBois.
“We also have blank cards if you would like to write something personal along with your donation,” Euward said.
