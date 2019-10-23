FALLS CREEK — The community can support homeless and adoptable animals this week through Gateway Humane Society’s benefit dinner.
The pick-up only benefit dinner will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Beef and noodles or chicken and mashed potato dinners for $8 can be picked up at the social hall next to the humane society at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the shelter Tuesday from noon-4 p.m. or Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Holly Mancuso with GHS said fundraisers are crucial when it comes to caring for animals with no place to go.
“We depend on fundraisers and donations to keep the doors open,” she said. “It helps pay for utilities, employee wages and all things needed to run the shelter properly.”
One of the shelter’s major costs, Mancuso says, is vet care, since every animal is vetted before they are offered for adoption, and most are spayed or neutered.
The shelter is currently housing about 15 dogs and 15 cats, Mancuso said.
GHS is also always in need of donations like Purina Complete cat food, Pedigree dog food, Purina Dog Chow, Pedigree canned dog food, cat litter, laundry detergent, tall kitchen garbage bags, paper towels, vinegar, Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner, stamps, gift cards, blankets and monetary contributions, Mancuso said.
For more information, visit GHS on Facebook, www.gatewayhumanesociety.net or call 814-375-0505.