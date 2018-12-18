COOKSBURG — Like something out of a movie, Gateway Lodge visitors found themselves on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Cook Forest State Park this month.
The carriage rides are an extension of the Gateway Lodge’s “Winter in the Woods” weekend, said employee Mark Hartley.
The Gateway Lodge is a rustic cabin nestled within the park — a place where people can “get away” and enjoy wine tastings, fancy dinners and a spa, as well as everything the park offers.
The carriage drivers and their draft horses travel from New York for two weekends out of the month to offer these rides, Hartley said. Due to the huge response, the Lodge is considering adding a third Saturday for the rides next year.
Thirty-two reservations are accepted per Saturday, since there is only one carriage, Hartley said. They also bring a sleigh in case it snows.
“We usually get very positive feedback,” he said. “A lot of folks participate who aren’t from the area. They get attracted by the beauty of the Black Forest of Pennsylvania.”
The carriage rides, which have been offered for around 10 years, are something unique for guests, Hartley said.
“It’s a beautiful, scenic ride right along the river — a top-hat, coat tails, lap-blanket ride,” he said.
Hartley can recall visiting CFSP once a year when his grandparents lived there, referring to it as a “beautiful piece of history.” The park is also a sight to see in the winter when snow is covering the landscape.
The Lodge often sees guests from other states, and even a couple from other countries, Hartley said.
“It’s this wonderful little hidden nook,” he said. “For some folks, it’s this nice, quiet place where they can just get away and disconnect from the rest of the world.”
For more information, visit www.gatewaylodge.com or call 814-744-8017.
