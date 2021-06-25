KERSEY — Gather on the Grass Worship Inc. is hosting Christian rock band “Seventh Day Slumber,” who will be performing live as part of their “Recovery Tour” at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey on Sunday.
The show starts at 6 p.m. with an opening performance by “A Day Awaits,” a local Christian alternative rock band from Clearfield.
Admission is free but a love offering will be collected for anyone who would like to donate.
In addition, GOTGW will be hosting its second annual SoulStock Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Depot Street Park in downtown St. Marys.
SoulStock is a one-day Christian praise and worship festival featuring live music, speakers, food, craft and small business vendors, nonprofit organizations, service providers and much more. SoulStock is a gathering of “Soul Survivors” sharing and celebrating God’s never ending love and abundant grace through personal testimonies of recovery from various chains of bondage including addiction, depression, abuse, trauma, unforgiveness, etc.
Among the many musical performers to be featured at SoulStock 2021 are contemporary Christian recording artists “A Day Awaits,” “On the Mend” and “Danelle Cressinger Band.”
Speakers will include Travis Habbershon –Youth Pastor at New Life Church in Lewistown, Pa. and author of “Made to Marvel” and Pastor Crystal Owens of Victory Church in Morrisdale, Pa.
Gather on the Grass Worship Inc. is continuing to work on adding to their line-up for SoulStock. They are still accepting applications for food, craft and direct sales vendors, non-profit organizations and service providers wanting to set up a booth at SoulStock. The deadline to apply is June 30.
Gather on the Grass Worship Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose ministry focuses on hosting outdoor Christian praise and worship music events.