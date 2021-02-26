BENEZETTE — Longtime elk country volunteer and enthusiast Jeff Gauger is now the first director of development for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA).
Gauger, who is from the Clarion area but has a second home on Winslow Hill, was part of the initial group that helped form KECA, coming on board as a volunteer and business consultant 11 years ago, he said.
KECA is a nonprofit organization formed to operate the Elk Country Visitor Center — owned by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)— that does habitat work for the Pennsylvania elk herd and promote conservation education and permanent land protection.
As the center opened in 2010, Gauger’s role as a business consultant dwindled, and he has volunteered there ever since. He was then nominated to sit on the board of directors.
In the fall during rut season, the busiest time to be in Benezette, Gauger has spent a lot of time walking trails and talking with guests, he says, meeting people from just about every state. Benezette has had visitors from around 40 countries.
In 2020, 515,000 people visited elk country, Gauger said.
Stepping into the newly-formed director position in July, Gauger said his job is to raise funds for KECA.
“I’ve always had a passion for a place in this organization — I really wanted the job,” he said.
Historically, Gauger said KECA has depended on fundraising banquets, donors, wagon rides, gift shop proceeds and other means to raise funds. COVID-19 sped up the process of bringing in the director job to find new sources of revenue, having to cancel five fundraising banquets and the Elk Expo.
What he has learned, said Gauger, is that people want to support KECA and its mission, and like him, people want to support elk country and see it thrive.
“This job is a blessing to me,” said Gauger. “I belong here.”