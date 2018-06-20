PUNXSUTAWNEY — Groundhog Festival committee members and enthusiasts are gearing up for one of Punxsutawney’s biggest community events and annual attractions.
The Groundhog Festival will celebrate its 52nd anniversary July 1-7.
Roger Steele, General Chairman of the committee, said the festival was a small-town celebration for years, and has since expanded to become a longstanding tradition and tourist magnet.
The Festival Committee aims to provide a family-oriented and safe summer celebration of the community, along with the famous Punxsutawney Phil.
Volunteers began setting up the large canopy, which is used for various park events, more than a week ago. Setting up the canopy takes two service trucks and around 12 people.
The idea for a festival of the groundhog came into being when the Chamber of Commerce and Punxsutawney Groundhog Club promoted it many years ago. Business and civic leaders and local residents met in 1965, and the first Festival of the Groundhog was scheduled for the following summer. The week-long schedule of events began July 3, 1966, featuring a variety of entertainment outlets for people and families, according to www.groundhogfestival.com.
Each year, the festival includes a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks, as well as park concerts, exhibits and food booths, contests for children, entertainers and much more.
There are 13 musical groups booked for that week, Steele said, and 19 restaurants for food vendors, all of which meet regulations of the state and federal government inspections. There are also as many as 60 street vendors, encompassing a wide variety of crafters, sponsors and organizations.
Local groups also contribute and raise money, including the VFW of Punxsutawney and the Punxsutawney Lions Club, along with many others.
The committee personally visits local businesses and organizations, and many sponsor a night or donate, Steele said. Organizers begin meeting in August the year prior to start generating thoughts and ideas.
This event wouldn’t be what it is without its community involvement and a dedicated committee, Steele said. Many of them are 20-year veterans and look forward to helping with the event each year.
“I have a group that really gives their heart and soul into this,” he said.
There are many activities directed toward all ages, including children, such as the mini tractor pull, three-barrow wheel races, a diaper derby and a teddy bear-themed picnic.
“This event is so readily accepted by the community,” he said. “Bring your chair and enjoy in a safe environment. Come as our guest and leave as our friend.”
The festival starts Sunday, July 1 with the “Park n Shine Cruz In” — sponsored by the Punxsutawney Lions Club — followed by performances by New Journey Ministries, Reach the Masses and A Day Awaits.
Monday, July 2 will feature the “Diaper Derby and Tot Trot” for toddlers 12 to 18 months, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Hillbilly Way will perform county music at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 3 will start with the Teddy Bear Picnic at 9 a.m., followed by the Oscar the Robot and a Library Book Sale. The 5k and 2-mile Walk will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Tool Shed Shack at 7:30 p.m.
The Fourth of July will begin with more Oscar the Robot entertainment, followed by the Heather Olsen & Silver Eagle Band/Patsy Cline tribute at 2 p.m., the Sail on Beach Boys Tribute at 7 p.m. and the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 5 will feature three-wheel/scooter races, a flower plant sale, and Rock & Roll Pet Store youth entertainment beginning at noon, including balloons for children. The Main Street Cruisers will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Friday there will be a kids’ tractor pull, along with repeat performers during the day. Tom Sadge will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday will feature performances by Steeltown Cowboy at 2 p.m. and Jeff Krick Jr. & The Spinouts at 7:30 p.m.
For a detailed daily event listing, visit www.groundhogfestival.com and click on the “events” tab. The festival is held in downtown Punxsutawney. Barclay Square’s address is 301 East Mahoning Street.
