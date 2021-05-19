Editor’s note: The following are updated unofficial results in the Pennsylvania municipal primary election provided by the Clearfield County Election office for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat.
DuBOIS — According to unofficial results, Elliot M. Gelfand and David Sean Meholick are projected to advance through Tuesday's primary election for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat.
With 70 of 70 precincts reporting, and absentee and mail-in ballots now counted, Gelfand leads in the unofficial Democratic count and Meholick is ahead in the unofficial Republican count.
The candidate receiving the most votes in the Democratic and Republican primary advances to November’s general election.
Cross-filing as both Republican and Democrat in the race were: Gilbert J. Barker, Scott T. Farrell, Elliot M. Gelfand, Michael S. Marshall, David Sean Meholick, and Randall T. Vargas.
On the Democratic ballot, Gelfand received 434 votes; Meholick, 330; Marshall, 244; Barker, 240; Farrell, 96; Vargas, 67; and one write-in.
On the Republican ballot, Meholick received 886 votes; Barker, 850; Gelfand, 657; Marshall, 514; Farrell, 276; Vargas, 147; and two write-ins.
The DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat, serving District 46-3-01, is a six-year term.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections, which could take at least 10 days, according to Director of Elections Dawn Graham.