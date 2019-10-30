RIDGWAY — The following candidates in Elk County and its townships, cities and boroughs will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot:
COUNTYJudge of the Superior Court
- Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel McCaffery of the Democratic party
- Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck of the Republican Party
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th Judicial District
- Shawn T. McMahon received both the Democratic and Republican vote after running unopposed in the May primary.
County Commissioner
- Two candidates will be chosen for Elk County Commissioner. Incumbent and Democratic candidate Matthew G. Quesenberry Sr. will be running for another four-year term against fellow Democratic candidate Raymond J. Krise Jr. and Republican candidates Joe Daghir and Fritz Lecker.
Auditor
- Incumbent and Democratic candidate Kathy McMahon will be running for re-election, while Daniel Jones of the Democratic party and Republican candidates Sandra Caltagarone and Jean Zore also run for a four-year term as county auditor.
Prothonotary
- Incumbent Susan Straub Schneider, the Democratic/Republican
Register and Recorder
- Democratic candidate Ron Beimel and Republican Lee Neureiter will go head to head on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Treasurer
- Democrat Peggy Brown Schneider and Matthew Frey of the Republican party will face off for the County Treasurer position.
Coroner
- Michelle A. Muccio, Democratic/Republican
Sheriff
- Todd Caltagarone, Democratic/Republican
TOWNSHIPSBenezette Township
Supervisor
- Pamela Mong, Democratic/Republican, for a six-year term
- Incumbents Doug Ruffo and Mark A. Moorehead will compete for another four-year seat.
- John R. Rousch Jr., Republican, two-year term
Fox Township
- Supervisor: Incumbent Mike Keller, Democratic, will face Republican Matthew Pontzer for a six-year term as Fox Township supervisor.
Highland Township and James City
- Supervisor: Carrie Dempsey, Republican, four-year term
Horton Township
- Supervisor: William Fred Wolff, Democratic, six-year term
Brockway Area School Director, Region II, four-year term
- Edward Yahner, Democratic/Republican
Jay Township
- Supervisor: Democratic candidate Guy Allegretto and Republican candidate Joe Uberti Jr. will face off for the Jay Township supervisor position, a six-year term.
Jones Township/Wilcox
- Supervisor: Democratic candidate Fred Swanson will face Republican Fred Maletto III for the Jones Township supervisor position, a six-year term.
Millstone Township
- Tax collector, two-year term: Grace Eisenman, Republican
- Supervisor: Incumbent James Zimmerman, Democratic, will run for another four-year term, and Republican candidate Eric Patton a six-year term as Millstone Township supervisors.
Ridgway Township
- Supervisor: Incumbent Milly Bowers, Democratic/Republican
- Constable: Jeff Kuleck, Democratic, six-year term
Spring Creek Township
- Supervisor: Mark Gasbarre, Democratic, six-year term
- Auditor: Sally Lyle, Democratic, two-year term
JOHNSONBURG BOROUGHJohnsonburg Borough Council
- Johnsonburg Borough Council person, four-year term: James Deangelo, Scott Cherry and J.R. Depanfilis will all run for re-election and the open seats on Johnsonburg Borough Council.
Johnsonburg Area School Director, four-year term
- Janice Carnovale, Andrew Leslie, Sarah Gruntahner, Barbara Thorwart and Corine Christoff will all run for re-election. Non-partisan Tracy Crowe will run for a two-year term as Johnsonburg Area School director.
RIDGWAY BOROUGHRidgway Borough Council
- Six candidates will compete for the three open seats on Ridgway Borough Council, including incumbents Frank Quattrone, Democratic, J.R. Geitner, Democratic and Dale Anderson, Republican.
- Newcomers Ralph Dussia, Democratic/Republican, Terry Hertzog, Republican and Abbi Peters will face off for a seat.
Ridgway Area School Director
- Five candidates will run to fill the five seats for Ridgway Area School director, four-year term position: Incumbents Amy Goode, Jeannie Allenbaugh, Johna Holtz and Andrew Thompson, and newcomer Sandy Lawrie.
CITY OF ST. MARYSCity of St. Marys Council person
- Incumbent and Republican candidate Andrew Mohney, Democratic candidate Bob Roberts and Republican Joseph Fleming will all face off for a four-year term on the November ballot.
- Shane Schneider, Democratic, and Gina Vrobel, Republican, will compete for the two-year-term seat.
St. Marys Area School Director, Region I
- Lewis Murray, Democratic/Republican, two-year term
St. Marys Area School Director, Region II
- Timothy Frey and Stacy McKee, Democratic/Republican, four-year term
St. Marys Area School Director, Region III
Kathy Blake and Melissa Lundin, Democratic/Republican, four-year term