RIDGWAY — The following candidates in Elk County and its townships, cities and boroughs will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot:

COUNTYJudge of the Superior Court

  • Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel McCaffery of the Democratic party
  • Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck of the Republican Party

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th Judicial District

  • Shawn T. McMahon received both the Democratic and Republican vote after running unopposed in the May primary.

County Commissioner

  • Two candidates will be chosen for Elk County Commissioner. Incumbent and Democratic candidate Matthew G. Quesenberry Sr. will be running for another four-year term against fellow Democratic candidate Raymond J. Krise Jr. and Republican candidates Joe Daghir and Fritz Lecker.

Auditor

  • Incumbent and Democratic candidate Kathy McMahon will be running for re-election, while Daniel Jones of the Democratic party and Republican candidates Sandra Caltagarone and Jean Zore also run for a four-year term as county auditor.

Prothonotary

  • Incumbent Susan Straub Schneider, the Democratic/Republican

Register and Recorder

  • Democratic candidate Ron Beimel and Republican Lee Neureiter will go head to head on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Treasurer

  • Democrat Peggy Brown Schneider and Matthew Frey of the Republican party will face off for the County Treasurer position.

Coroner

  • Michelle A. Muccio, Democratic/Republican

Sheriff

  • Todd Caltagarone, Democratic/Republican

TOWNSHIPSBenezette Township

Supervisor

  • Pamela Mong, Democratic/Republican, for a six-year term
  • Incumbents Doug Ruffo and Mark A. Moorehead will compete for another four-year seat.
  • John R. Rousch Jr., Republican, two-year term

Fox Township

  • Supervisor: Incumbent Mike Keller, Democratic, will face Republican Matthew Pontzer for a six-year term as Fox Township supervisor.

Highland Township and James City

  • Supervisor: Carrie Dempsey, Republican, four-year term

Horton Township

  • Supervisor: William Fred Wolff, Democratic, six-year term

Brockway Area School Director, Region II, four-year term

  • Edward Yahner, Democratic/Republican

Jay Township

  • Supervisor: Democratic candidate Guy Allegretto and Republican candidate Joe Uberti Jr. will face off for the Jay Township supervisor position, a six-year term.

Jones Township/Wilcox

  • Supervisor: Democratic candidate Fred Swanson will face Republican Fred Maletto III for the Jones Township supervisor position, a six-year term.

Millstone Township

  • Tax collector, two-year term: Grace Eisenman, Republican
  • Supervisor: Incumbent James Zimmerman, Democratic, will run for another four-year term, and Republican candidate Eric Patton a six-year term as Millstone Township supervisors.

Ridgway Township

  • Supervisor: Incumbent Milly Bowers, Democratic/Republican
  • Constable: Jeff Kuleck, Democratic, six-year term

Spring Creek Township

  • Supervisor: Mark Gasbarre, Democratic, six-year term
  • Auditor: Sally Lyle, Democratic, two-year term

JOHNSONBURG BOROUGHJohnsonburg Borough Council

  • Johnsonburg Borough Council person, four-year term: James Deangelo, Scott Cherry and J.R. Depanfilis will all run for re-election and the open seats on Johnsonburg Borough Council.

Johnsonburg Area School Director, four-year term

  • Janice Carnovale, Andrew Leslie, Sarah Gruntahner, Barbara Thorwart and Corine Christoff will all run for re-election. Non-partisan Tracy Crowe will run for a two-year term as Johnsonburg Area School director.

RIDGWAY BOROUGHRidgway Borough Council

  • Six candidates will compete for the three open seats on Ridgway Borough Council, including incumbents Frank Quattrone, Democratic, J.R. Geitner, Democratic and Dale Anderson, Republican.
  • Newcomers Ralph Dussia, Democratic/Republican, Terry Hertzog, Republican and Abbi Peters will face off for a seat.

Ridgway Area School Director

  • Five candidates will run to fill the five seats for Ridgway Area School director, four-year term position: Incumbents Amy Goode, Jeannie Allenbaugh, Johna Holtz and Andrew Thompson, and newcomer Sandy Lawrie.

CITY OF ST. MARYSCity of St. Marys Council person

  • Incumbent and Republican candidate Andrew Mohney, Democratic candidate Bob Roberts and Republican Joseph Fleming will all face off for a four-year term on the November ballot.
  • Shane Schneider, Democratic, and Gina Vrobel, Republican, will compete for the two-year-term seat.

St. Marys Area School Director, Region I

  • Lewis Murray, Democratic/Republican, two-year term

St. Marys Area School Director, Region II

  • Timothy Frey and Stacy McKee, Democratic/Republican, four-year term

St. Marys Area School Director, Region III

Kathy Blake and Melissa Lundin, Democratic/Republican, four-year term

