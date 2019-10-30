The Following Candidates in Jefferson County and its townships, cities, and boroughs will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot:
County AuditorRepublican candidates Douglas Edward Kougher and Edward J. McGinnis Jr. and Democrat candidate and incumbent B. Jean Shaw will be running against one another for the open seat.
Commissioner
Three candidates will be chosen for Jefferson County Commissioner. Democratic incumbent Jeff Pisarcik is running for re-election against fellow democrat Kelly R. Harriger while Republican incumbents Herb Bullers Jr. and John Jack Matson will both be running for re-election as well.
Register and Recorder
Brianna Bullers Democratic/Republican is running unopposed.
SheriffIncumbent and republican candidate Carl J. Gotwald Sr. will be running against democratic candidate Paul J. Pape.
Beaver Township
- Supervisor: Republicans Ryan M. Park will be running for two-year term and Gary L. Sharp will be running for a six-year term. Both candidates are incumbents.
Bell Township
- Auditor: Republican S. Bruce Allen, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
- Supervisor: Republican Jeffrey S. Kromer, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
BIG RUN
Big Run Borough
Council
- There will be two seats available on Council. Democratic incumbent John L. Smeal is running for re-election while fellow Democratic candidate Carole E. Bergman and Republican candidates Kathleen A. MaCaulay and incumbent Bonnie Haugh run for the 4-year positions.
BROCKWAY
Brockway Borough
Council
- There will be three seats available on Council. Lugene Inzana is running for a two year term against incumbents Michael Martino, Chris Benson, and Brian Boo Buesink, who are running for four year terms. All candidates are Democrats.
Brockway Area School
Director
- Region 1 Bob Grecco and Katie Bish, Democratic/Republican candidates for a four-year term.
- Region 2 Edward V. Yahner, Republican/Democratic candidate for a four-year term.
- Region 3 Jacqueline Manno and Jim Brown, both from the republican party for a four-year term.
BROOKVILLE
Brookville Borough
Council
- There will be two positions available on Council. Incumbents Randy Bartley and Phil Hynes are running against fellow Republican candidate Todd C. Gumpher for four-year terms.
School Director
- Don Gill and Luc Doolittle both running on the Democratic and Republican ticket, Kerith Strano Taylor, Fred Park, Herbert W. McConnell Jr. and Richard Ortz, all running as Democratic/Republican Candidates.
Clarion-Limestone
School Director
- Rebecca Allison and Corry Bish are both running as Democratic/Republican candidates for a four-year term.
DuBois School Director
- District B: Gilbert Barker as a Democratic/Republican for a four-year term.
- District C Mark J. Gilga and Robert G. Wachob are both running as Democratic/Republican for a four-year term.
Clover Township
- supervisor: Robert Connor, Republican, will run for a four-year term.
Eldred Township
- Supervisor: Gordon Greeley, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
FALLS CREEK
Falls Creek Borough
Council
- Charles E. Case III, Democratic, Kevin D. Reynolds, and Brian R. Leech, Republican candidates will all run for re-election to their four-term seats.
Gaskill township
- Supervisor: Larry J. Bowers, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Heath Township
- Auditor: Grace M. Barth, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
- Supervisor: Ned Burkett, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Henderson Township
- Supervisor: Homer Schaffer, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Knox Township
- Auditor: Scott W. Syphrit, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
- Supervisor: Richard A. Plyler, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
McCalmont Township
- Auditor: Melinda Wolfe, Democrat, will run for a six-year term.
- Supervisor: Carolyn M. Heitzenrater, Democrat, will run for a six-year term.
Oliver Township
- Auditor:Bridget M. Rheaume will run for a two-year term while fellow Republican Sandra J. Burkett will run for a four-year term.
- Supervisor: Dale E. Anthony, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Perry Township
- Supervisor: Craig Yankasky, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Pinecreek Township
- Supervisor: Don L. Pangallo, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Polk Township
- Auditor: Republicans Donald A. Wingard will run for a two-year term, Tammy Jean Shaffer will run for a four-year term, and Brett Brumbaugh will run for a six-year term.
- Supervisor: Neal G. Davis, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Punxsutawney Borough
Council
- There will be two seats available on the Council. William Bill Williams will run as a Democratic/Republican for a four-year term, Democratic candidate Michelle P. Lorenzo, and Republican incumbents Jim Bianco and Robert Toby Santik for four-year terms.
School Director
- Region 1: David Wachob running as a Democratic/Republican for a four-year term.
- Region 8: Deneen Evans running as a Republican for a four-year term.
- Region 9: Janay L. London running as a Democratic/Republican for a four-year term.
REYNOLDSVILLE
Reynoldsville Borough
Council
- There will be three seats available on Council. Democratic/Republican candidates John D. Burkett and Michael D. Popson, Democratic incubments Sue Ellen Wells and Williams Cebulskie, and Republican incubment Ralph Tucker August and Republican Nichole Walk will all be vying for a four-year term seat.
Ringgold Township
- Supervisor: James P. Neese, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Rose Township
- Supervisor: Mark W. McManigle, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Snyder Township
- Supervisor: Ronald Poke Freemer, Democratic/Republican, will run for a six-year term.
SYKESVILLE
Sykesville Borough
Council
- Incumbent Donald Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate will be running for a two-year term, while incumbents Nathan Alvetro, Deneise M. Strouse, and fellow Republican Timothy Brown will all be running for four-year terms.
Union Township
- Supervisor: Shawn Morris, Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Washington Township
- Supervisor: Republicans Robert Lee Hetrick and Harold H. Wilson will be running against one another for a six-year term.
Winslow Township
- Supervisor: Richard D. August, Democratic/Republican, will run for a six-year term.
Young Township
- Auditor: Barbara Hanley, Republican, will be running for a four-year term.
- Supervisor: Republicans Samuel M. Adams will be running for a two-year term against Ron Heitzenrater, who is running for a six-year term.