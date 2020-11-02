HALLTON — The Hallton Sportsmen’s Lodge, more commonly known as the Hallton Hilton, has been a must go restaurant/bar in the area since the 1960s, and has remained as such while being passed down through family generations.
Today, the Hallton Hilton is owned and run by sisters Laura Oknefski and Melissa Bush, who are the third generation of their family to own the bar. They always knew they wanted to keep the business in the family, and take over when the time came.
The restaurant was bought by the sisters’ grandparents, Elmira and John L. Handley in 1964 from the Burketts.
“It was just a place where everybody went. They drove their snowmobiles, side-by-sides, and it was like a boom. Hallton was dying then, but the bar just picked up, especially in the 70s,” Oknefski said.
Oknefski recalled that her grandmother was never out of the kitchen, always in there cooking while at the restaurant.
Oknefski’s grandparents were the creators of the famous Buster Burger, and the sisters have kept this recipe the same as when their grandparents made it.
“We kept the menu as is, and we added a little bit, but we kept the burger and everything just as my grandparents had it. Never changed it. We actually cook them, we do the buns just like my grandmother did,” Oknefski said.
When their grandparents died, their uncle John B. Handley took over the restaurant. She said their uncle did a lot to make the restaurant into the well known place it is today.
“My uncle John is the one who made it what it is, really,” Oknefski said. “And the things that’s nice down there, it’s generation after generation where the families come their parents took them there and there taking their kids there.”
When their uncle died in 2015, Oknefski approached Bush about the restaurant. They agreed they wanted to keep it open and keep it in the family. The pair bought it off the estate, and celebrated a grand re-opening on July 4, 2017.
They bought the building in 2016, but had a lot of work to do to bring it up to code.
“We actually had to renovate the whole building,” Oknefski said. “With friends, family and hired contractors we repainted, we put new ceilings in…”
They also turned the rooms that were part of her grandparents home into more space for the restaurant. A new bathroom was put in back in this part of the restaurant, and made some of the space into a storage room.
“But we kept the original bar where the liquor is. That’s the original, the stone where we showcase the whiskies and things,” Oknefski said.
She remembers helping her grandmother in the kitchen, she and all her sisters had waitressed in the restaurant, and she recalled helping her uncle at the bar.
“All the family always pitched in. They never really had too many outsiders working. It was all family,” Oknefski said.
When she and her sister re-opened they didn’t intend to have a big grand opening, they were going to have a soft opening. The street was lined up with cars of those eager to support the staple business.
She said they are thankful for how supportive everyone was of them. She said many people were excited they had reopened.
“We want to keep it in the family, then when something happens to us, it will go on to my nephews, Missy’s boys,” she said.
Both of her boys have already been involved in the restaurant. Kyle used to bartend before leaving for college, and Cory did a lot of the backend work like delivering beer.
Oknefski said many of their patrons are from generations of families who have camps in the area. She said when the families come up to their camps, they make a point to stop there.
Today the bar is open on weekends only, as both of the sisters are still working full-time jobs. She and her sister still have a section on the restaurant’s website dedicated to their Uncle John Handley.