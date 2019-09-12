In some way for most of the past 12 years Karina Smith of DuBois has been helping with the bake sale at the annual St. Catherine’s Fall Festival.
A few years ago, she took on the role of bake sale committee chairwoman because, she says, she really likes volunteering her time to make it successful.
A longtime member of St. Catherine’s, Smith said she enjoys activities with the church and working on the bake sale seemed to be a great fit.
“I love baking myself and the first chairwoman was ready to step back and hand it to someone else so I volunteered,” said Smith. “I enjoy organizing and enjoy baking.”
This year, Smith said she also has a co-chairwoman, Marcy Little.
“She is new this year and learning the ropes with me,” said Smith.
Preparations for the bake sale at the festival, to be held this Friday and Saturday, started several weeks ago.
“The first thing we do is start calling people. There are about six or seven of us who call approximately 150 people from the church and ask them if they would like to bring something for the bake sale,” said Smith.
Next, they recruit volunteers to work at the tables and sell the baked goods on the days of the festival.
“They work 2 1/2 to 3 hours at a time selling the goods,” said Smith.
On the day before the festival, Thursday, the committee receives the baked goods, jam and candy that people have decided to donate from late morning to late afternoon at McGivney Hall below the church.
“We work on pricing and doing a little repacking,” said Smith. “It’s fun being creative, adding a little ribbon or other pretty items to packages. We like to present an attractive table.”
Smith said it is a very large bake sale, with five cafeteria-sized tables full of baked goods.
“We do have a lot of generous parishioners who bring in baked goods — a pie they made, pumpkin bread, banana bread, pound cake, cake and cookies,” said Smith. “We have so many baked goods that we don’t really sell out until Saturday mid-afternoon and by then the festival is nearly over. Some people will bring their baked goods on Friday throughout the day. On Saturday morning, I like to take in four or five fresh pumpkin or apple pies.”
Smith said she likes to think the festival has a great reputation for having a delicious and large bake sale.
“Overall, it is a great weekend festival and usually very well attended,” said Smith. “There are beautiful baskets, the mums sale is popular, and it’s a great place to meet friends for lunch.”
Smith attributes the success of the festival to so many people volunteering their time and talents.
“I call many of the same people to help year after year and they don’t disappoint,” said Smith. “I am so very appreciative; they make my job easy.”
The festival, which benefits the St. Catherine Parish and has been held each year for approximately 12 years, starts at McGivney Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at 123 S. State St., DuBois. In addition to the bake sale, it will include at least 12 craft vendors, homemade vegetable, chicken noodle and stuffed pepper soups, large mums for sale and raffles. Breakfast and lunch will also be served. Another favorite item on the menu is hot sausage sandwiches, about 25 pounds’ worth.