DuBOIS — Georgia Schimizzi started as a hair stylist working out of her home. Fifty years later, she loves hair and customer care as much as she did on day one.
Georgia’s Main Street Salon, located at 129 DuBois Street, offers more than just colors and cuts. It also provides a passion for people in the community.
Georgia, a DuBois native, opened her first shop in 1976, and has since grown to do generations of hair.
She keeps a selection of traditional and modern-styled wigs on hand for women who need a beauty boost and to feel good about themselves, Georgia said.
She also has been giving wigs to patients at the Hahne Regional Cancer Center at Penn Highlands DuBois for years. The wigs have been her way of giving hair and a little bit of hope to those who need it most.
Ensuring the wigs are in top shape, Georgia washes and perfects them before giving them away, while making sure they still look natural.
“Most people don’t want anyone to know they aren’t well — they want it took look natural,” she said. “It makes women feel more comfortable about it.”
Anyone purchasing a wig can try it on and see how it looks and feels first, Georgia says. The wigs come in many colors, and traditional, trending and modern styles. She is always willing to consult with customers on which is right for them, and can order what they are looking for.
Wigs hold a personal meaning for Georgia, too, since she has some of her own. Due to stress, she has experienced hair loss herself, and knows the toll that can take on a person.
“It’s very frustrating to see your own hair come out,” she said.
Bernice Mehok has been Georgia’s coworker for 15 years, and it’s just the two of them at the salon. They are used to long and busy days on their feet, serving many clients, but enjoy the camaraderie they’ve built together.
Over the years, Georgia has also developed strong friendships with her customers. She has watched clients and their children grow up, while following their stories and treasuring their company.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people, and we always have a good time here,” she said.
A quote on the salon’s wall even reads “Together, we we make a family.”
She may be 70 years old, but she doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon, Georgia says. She enjoys being a part of the community and being a reliable place for her clients to count on.
“We have a lot of fun and do a lot of laughing,” she said. “People will stop in just for coffee and cookies and to say hi.”
It’s important for local businesses to support one another, too, Georgia says. CW Graphics of DuBois recently designed a new sign for her business, which she proudly displays on the outside of the building.
“I think people should support the businesses here, and support each other,” she said.
She has been involved in other aspects of the community, too, such as when she was Chairman of the Tom Mix Festival and a member of the Clearfield County Bicentennial Commission.
“I’ve been very fortunate, and God’s been very good to me,” she said.
It’s important to her to keep her shop clean and welcoming, Georgia says.
“When you love your business, you try to make all aspects of it good and nice. It all comes back to showing you care.”
Georgia’s salon is fully equipped with many services besides hair, too, including manicures and pedicures, waxing and tanning. Walk-ins are welcome, and so are “stop-in” visits just to say hello.
For more information, visit Georgia’s Main Street Salon on Facebook or call 814-371-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.