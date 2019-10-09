BROOKVILLE – A Georgia woman who was charged with disorderly conduct is facing further charges after allegedly spitting at correction officers on Sept. 26.
The Punxsutawney-based state police filed new charges against Robin Ann Ballew, 49, of Atlanta, Georgia, including three felony counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Ballew is being held in the Jefferson County Jail for charges from an incident that occurred at a Brookville truck stop on Sept. 25. Officers were called to the truck stop because Ballew was sleeping at a picnic table in the parking lot.
According to court documents, Ballew had been drinking, and became aggressive with the officers. She was initially charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness from this incident. These charge were filed on Sept. 26.
According to the new affidavit, Ballew became irate while being transported to a booking room at the Jefferson County Jail. She allegedly spit on the faces of three uniformed corrections officers. The new charges were filed on Oct. 1.
Ballew remains in the Jefferson County Jail as she waits for her preliminary hearing on Nov. 5 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.