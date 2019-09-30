BROOKVILLE — An Atlanta, Georgia woman is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges related to a Sept. 25 incident at a truck stop.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Robin Ann Ballew, 49, of Atlanta, Georgia, including disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brookville Police were called to the Truck Stop of America on Allegheny Boulevard because a woman was sleeping at a picnic table in the parking lot.
When the police arrived, they reportedly woke Ballew by shouting to her. When she woke up the police asked her what was going on and she reportedly told them she was waiting for her ride. The police told her they were called because she was reported drinking beer and sleeping on the bench.
Ballew denied that she had been drinking, so an officer picked up a can of Redd’s Wicked Apple that was next to her. The drink was reportedly still cold, and half gone. Ballew again denied that the drink was hers. The officer then told her he could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked if she would submit to a preliminary breath test. Her blood alcohol content came back as 0.095 percent, and the officer told her she was not allowed to sleep on the bench or drink in public.
Reportedly, Ballew then stated she needed to get her cell phone that was charging inside. An officer was sent inside with Ballew to get her phone. While inside she reportedly began to shout at the officer, and was told if she didn’t stop she would be arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. She continued to shout, and was arrested and placed in handcuffs.
She continued to call the officer names all the way to his patrol car, and even allegedly threatened to bite him at one point. Ballew reportedly was taken to the Brookville Hospital for medical clearances, and was then taken to jail.
Ballew remains in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.