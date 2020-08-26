ST. MARYS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced the reopening of the Generations Unit at Penn Highlands Elk at 763 Johnsonburg Road. Generations is a 10-bed geropsychiatric inpatient unit specializing in the treatment of emotional and behavioral difficulties for individuals 55 years and older.
The skilled clinical staff at Generations are trained to deal with patients experiencing a variety of conditions including mental illness, behavioral disorders, and dementia. Programs at Generations focus on wellness and therapeutic activities offered in a calm, home-like environment. The dedicated staff ensures that patients receive the highest quality care for both their medical and mental health needs.
“Generations has been a valued institution over the years,” says Brad Chapman, president at Penn Highlands Elk. “As part of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s mission to deliver exceptional healthcare close to home, we are pleased to once again offer geropsychiatric services there.”
Services include, but are not limited to:
- Psychiatric assessment and stabilization
- · Medication evaluation, management and education
- Multidisciplinary treatment planning
- Coordination of care with other providers
- Psychological testing
- Exercise, nutrition, and wellness education
- Leisure and recreational therapeutic activities
- Individual and group therapy
- 24-hour nursing care
- Family and patient education and support
- Case management and placement services
- Discharge planning and referrals
Learn more about the Generations unit at Penn Highlands Elk by calling 814-788-8000 or visiting www.phhealthcare.org/geriatric.