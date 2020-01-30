DuBOIS — It’s nearly time to “Get Bold and Cold” at Treasure Lake’s annual Winterfest 2020 set for this Saturday.
The annual DuBois Area YMCA Polar Bear Plunge kicks off the event. The Plunge benefits the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
Paula DuBois of the DuBois YMCA said the Polar Bear Plunge originally was held in YMCA Executive Director Dan Dowling’s back yard.
“It was just kind of like an event,” said DuBois.
Later, the YMCA was approached by Treasure Lake to become part of the Winterfest.
About four years ago, DuBois said it became a fundraiser for the YMCA. Last year, approximately $1,400 was raised to benefit the campaign.
“It keeps the prices reasonable or free for our youth activities,” said DuBois. “We never want a child to be turned away.”
Registration for the Polar Bear Plunge begins at 10:30 a.m., with the plunge taking place at 11 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Marina. The cost to register for the plunge is $20. For participants, there will be free hot chocolate, donuts and pizza available at the marina. Plungers must be at least 12 years old and must wear closed-toe shoes.
For those who are not brave enough to take a dip in the freezing water, the “chicken coop” donations will be accepted at a minimum of $5.
Following the plunge, activities for the entire family will take place all day at Treasure Lake until 10 p.m., according to organizers.
Registration for the Sled Derby, located at the Sledding Hill by the Lakeview Lodge, will start at 2 p.m. for those age 9 and under. Registration for those age 10 and older will begin at 2:30 p.m. All sleds are to be constructed of cardboard and tape.
Registration for the Chili-Cook-Off will be from 4:30-5 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge. Chili tastings will be from 5-6 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Children under 5 are free. Contest winners will be announced at 6 p.m.
Live music, featuring None of the Above, will be provided from 7-10 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge.
Organizers are hoping for a “bigger and better” turnout this year, said Carol Foltz, of Coldwell Banker, a sponsor of the event, noting they would like to see the event draw more interest. They hope to add more events next year for fun more family fun.
For more information, call 814-371-0711.