Don’t have any weekend plans?
From concerts to festivals to backwoods adventures, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for things to do in the Tri-County Area this weekend.
- (July 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. — Winkler Gallery, 36 N. Brady St., DuBois) – On Friday, you are invited to spend the evening meeting artists, listening to live music, and enjoying light refreshments. Learn more about classes, mingle among miraculous pieces of art, and have a great evening. Each month we celebrate one of our talented artists as Artist of the Month. Open and free to the public.
- (July 7 from 8 a.m.- noon – Clearfield County Fairgrounds, 5615 Park St., Clearfield) – Hosted by Clearfield Revitalization Corp., a yard sale event featuring scratch and dent items that could not be sent to Walmart stores. There will be two tractor trailer loads of merchandise, donated by the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland for the event, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Expo 2 Building. Make plans to attend the event early. In other events similar, merchandise has sold out before lunch. All sale items are “AS IS” and all sales are final, no returns.
- (Seven dates starting July 6-15; July 6,7,12,13,14 at 7:30 p.m. and July 8, 14, 15 at 2 p.m. – Reitz Theater, downtown DuBois) – The year is 1958, and the much-adored rock-and-roll idol, Conrad Birdie, is drafted into the army. His songwriter and agent, Albert and Albert’s secretary and some-time girlfriend, Rosie, hatch a plan for a farewell performance to take place on The Ed Sullivan Show, which they hope will help sell Birdie’s new song. To cap off the performance, Birdie will actually give ‘one last kiss’ to Kim MacAfee, a member of the fan club from Ohio. Things start to unravel. Tickets at vendini.com.
- (July 6-7 – throughout Treasure Lake) – Treasure Lake will be hosting a lot of activities for the community. For more information visit www.treasurelake.com of Treasure Lake July 4 Celebration Facebook page.
- (Starts July 6 at 4:15 p.m. until 12 a.m. Sunday, July 8, 1274 Hunts Run Road, Brookville) – The farm is the Golier family’s home and they can’t wait to share it with the public on a summer day with music filling the space between the grass and the trees. FarmJammaLamma has grown in size over the past 11 years to include more than 20 musical acts, hundreds of music lovers and now takes place over the Fourth of July weekend. For more information, visit FarmJammaLamma.com.
- (10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 8 – S.B. Elliott State Park, Penfield) – More than 140 Pennsylvania vendors selling handmade crafts. Chicken BBQ dinners, meatball/hot sausage sandwiches, hot dogs, homemade pies and various other goods. Musical entertainment throughout the day. Free shuttle available to and from parking lot.
