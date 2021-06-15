WILCOX — An annual event held to celebrate the memory of St. Marys EMT Gibby Buerk is set for Saturday, June 26.
“Gibstock” will be held at 149 Markert Road in Wilcox, with entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. that day and concluding at 2 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Gibby Buerk Scholarship Fund.
The event will offer several musical bands for entertainment, including Dark Water Duo, Unwired and Sleepwalker, food for purchase, raffle prizes, yard games, ax throwing by Jolly Hatchet Axe Throwing, a bonfire and more. It is also a BYOB event. There is a $20 cover charge for those over 16 years of age, according to the scholarship fund’s Facebook page.
St. Marys woman Barb Adams, who was a close friend of Buerk’s, said this year’s event is special, as it is being held on Buerk’s birthday.
“He was the guy who would help anyone, anytime,” she said. “He had the biggest heart I have ever known.”
Buerk was an EMT in St. Marys and Emporium, and was just finishing paramedic school before he died unexpectedly of lifelong heart issues last year.
“Gibby was the type of guy who literally gave the shirt off his back helping someone,” Adams said.
The Gibby Buerk Scholarship Fund, started by those close to Buerk, was established through the Elk County Community Foundation to help “future medical students in all fields who are focusing on EMT/paramedic fields in the surrounding area,” Adams said.
The first recipients of the scholarship will be recognized at Gibstock.
There will also be a “dunk tank” activity and snow cone machine, Adams noted.
Adams said there is primitive camping and plenty of space available at the site for those who consume alcohol to spend the night and have fun responsibly.
For more information, visit the Gibby Buerk Scholarship Fund on Facebook.