DuBOIS — Gilbert J. “Gil” Barker has announced his candidacy for the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Treasure Lake, Penfield, Luthersburg, Troutville, Falls Creek, Rockton and Grampian. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of Judge Patrick Ford in October.
According to his announcement, Barker is a familiar face in the community, having spent the last 23 years protecting and serving as a local municipal police officer. Through those years of experience, he has developed a working knowledge of the types of law matters that affect the people of our community. As a result, he is able to assume the duties of a district judge and can manage the workings of the district judge’s office to ensure its cooperation with the Clearfield County Court and its judges.
Barker’s years of experience in the legal field qualify him to perform the duties of a district judge because he has a true understanding of the community, having worked with the citizens of the area on a daily basis for the past two decades.
Barker resides in the DuBois area with his two boys and their dog, Daisy. He was married to local radio personality, Beth Walters, until she lost her courageous battle with breast cancer in 2015. He is a member of various civic organizations in the community. Through his years of involvement , he has helped organize and has participated in fundraisers for local families during their times of need. He served as coach/president of the DuBois Panthers/ Renegades youth football team and has coached his son’s Challenger baseball team for children with special needs. He volunteers on the Human Rights Committee for Fayette Resources and was elected to the school board of the DuBois Area School District, where he is a member of the athletic and construction committees advocating for building designs to accommodate children with special needs in our school system.
Explaining his desire to continue to serve citizens in the area, Barker stated, “As a long-time resident of the community and first responder, I appreciate the issues and challenges we all face. I have protected the safety of my neighbors on the streets and I have dedicated myself to the fair and honest treatment of everyone I meet during my career as a police officer. If elected, I intend to continue to follow that same course of conduct in office. I promise that I will execute the duties of district judge with integrity and I would greatly appreciate your consideration.”