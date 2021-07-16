DuBOIS — Any girl entering kindergarten through 12th grade who is interested in becoming a Girl Scout is invited to attend two fun-filled membership events happening in both Brockway and DuBois.
In Brockway, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Brockway Area Girl Scouts will be having a pool party at the Brockway Pool.
In DuBois, the DuBois Girl Scouts aim to show area girls that they can have “S’more fun with Girl Scouts,” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the DuBois City Park, Pavilion A, near the DuBois YMCA.
“Prior to the pandemic, we had been trying to build the service unit back up,” said Angela Deemer, a DuBois Girl Scout service unit manager. “We had started holding a summer camp once again, but we couldn’t with the pandemic. We also had been doing monthly events for the girls so that all the girls could come together and get to know each other, and then, of course, we had to stop those as well. Then this past school year, it was also difficult to get together.”
Deemer said volunteers tried to conduct some meetings virtually and some troops would have packets sent home with them.
“Instead of meeting with the girls, they would get packets together and send home. Some were fortunate enough that they did have a place where they could meet with their girls, but the numbers for some of the troops were very low because we didn’t get the new Girl Scouts we usually do every year,” said Deemer.
Deemer estimated there are approximately 11 Girl Scout troops in DuBois. During the 2019-20 school year, they had 159 girls participate, while only 129 participated during the 2020-21 school year.
“So we’re going to have this event on Tuesday and then in August we are going to have camp,” said Deemer. “Since they sold Camp Curry Creek, we will have it at the Boy Scout camp, Camp Mountain Run from Aug. 11 through Aug. 15.”
Deemer said there will also be a “Back to School and Back to Girl Scouts” pool party from 7:15-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the DuBois City Pool. Girls are invited to bring a friend and show them how fun Girl Scouting can be, said Deemer.
She said they also have monthly events planned for the DuBois Girl Scouts throughout the 2021-22 school year. Some of those include a scavenger hunt around DuBois in September and a Halloween party in October, said Deemer, noting that month is Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday. In November, they always get together and have a Thanksgiving dinner, a cookie kick-off in December to get the girls ready to sell Girl Scout cookies, starting in January.
“I want to say the girls most favorite thing is in January we do a lock-in at the DuBois YMCA, where they’re there all night long,” said Deemer. “They love it.”
The DuBois Girl Scouts are also planning to hold the annual father-daughter dance in February, the mother-daughter luncheon in March and then in April they hold the Powder Puff Derby, which is like the Boy Scout’s Pinewood Derby. A Fishing for Fun event ends the Girl Scout season in May.
Adult leaders and helpers are always needed for all age levels in both the DuBois and Brockway areas.
Girl Scouts began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L. (G.I.R.L. Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader), Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, the Girl Scouts have honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place, according to their website.
“We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls,” the website said. “And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.”
For questions about the Brockway pool party, contact Kate at 814-590-3611.
Questions about Girl Scouts or how to join, contact Amy Oler at 724-691-9976 or aoler@gswpa.org.