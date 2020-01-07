PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center held a Winter Challenge Day on Saturday to help local girl scouts complete the challenge.
Some of the members of Girl Scout Troop 40829, of Marion Center, took a trip to the Weather Discovery Center for a day of marking off activities on their Winter Challenge list. The list consists of more than 70 activities the girls can choose from to complete the challenge. The number of activities they must complete depends on the age group.
The troop on Saturday was made up of Brownies, who have to complete 25 activities to earn the Get Outdoors Challenge patch. Get Outdoors has challenges for both winter and fall for the girls to complete. The winter challenge takes place from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31. The challenge was just introduced two years ago and is still evolving to give scouts the best experience, according to Mj Letham, one of the Marion Center troop leaders.
The Weather Discovery Center sets up a day for the girls to get about 13 to 15 activities marked off the list. Activities on the list range from easy to hard to give every age group something fun to do outside. Some of the simple activities include going outside to watch snow fall, making paper snowflake cutouts, and drawing a picture of a winter scene. Other activities require more learning and experience out in nature, like learning about hypothermia and frostbit and how to treat it, going ice fishing, and researching animal tracks in the snow.
“There’s easy ones, and then there’s harder ones because the older girls are going to want to do something different, so they try to space it out, but they can do whatever is on the list,” Letham said.
The troop began the day inside the Weather Discovery Center learning about avalanches and winter constellations with April Astorino, the director of education and programming. Later, they moved to the Mahoning Shadow Trail to go on a half-mile hike and have a winter scavenger hunt.
The troop began by enjoying some hot chocolate at the trail head before setting off into the forest. They searched along the trail together for berries, different leaves, animal prints, and bird nests as they enjoyed the winter weather. The cold weather didn’t stop them from enjoying their time on the trail, pointing out different aspects of nature to one another.
Astorino and the troop leaders helped the girls find and identify some of the trees and leaves they saw on their walk. After a short hike up the trail and back, the girls were finished with their activity for the day and could go inside to get warm.