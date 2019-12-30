ST. MARYS — A group of fifth grade girls at South St. Marys Street Elementary School believe in “changing the world one card at a time.”
The “Give Love, Get Love” club started with a group of fifth graders making cards for children with illnesses, sending them to places like UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar.
The movement spread, though. The girls talked to their class, then their whole grade, then fourth grade, Kuhar said, and were soon inviting most of the school to spread kindness through cards.
The “Give Love, Get Love” club includes Caroline Jones, Addyson Sheller, Keri Vogt, Julia Stephanic, Carrie Shaffer and Madelyn Nedimyer.
Jones, who previously lived in Johnsonburg, said it began with an idea she generated in fourth grade, then brought to SSMSES.
The girls said they draw designs and write nice, encouraging sayings on the cards, such as “Smile,” “Thinking of you” or “You have a fifth-grade friend.” GLGL’s slogan is “Love is something, but hope is everything.”
Each girl offered a different reason behind their cause. Sheller said she visited Elk Haven Nursing Home on Halloween, and wanted to make cards for residents in the future. Shaffer said her grandfather died of cancer, and her mother had cancer when she was younger. Her soon-to-be uncle also has been diagnosed with cancer.
“Helping people going through that is important to me,” she said.
Nedimyer said she and her friends also do something nice by dancing at Pinecrest Manor. Stephanic enjoys coloring, drawing and creating.
Kuhar says the girls have very big hearts and are dedicated to making a difference. They planned to create holiday cards, too, and mail cards to other places, such as senior centers, in the future.