KERSEY — A Kersey angel tree differs from other giving efforts people may see this time of year, granting the wishes of four-legged friends in need of a good home.
Each dog or cat ornament on the “giving tree” at Elk County Veterinary Clinic represents an item needed at local shelters.
ECVC Executive Assistant Kelli Hall said their office has offered this tree for three years now.
“The items on our tree ornaments are taken form the groups’ wish lists,” she said.
Dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and gas gift cards are all greatly-needed items, Hall said. There are also toys, treats and blankets on the ornaments.
The ECVC works with both the Ridgway Animal Haven and Johnsonburg Borough, concerning its trap and neuter program for feral cats, Hall said. They also offer discounted services for rescues of the Cameron County SPCA.
“These existing relationships help us determine their needs, so we can help more efficiently,” she said.
Monetary donations toward these causes are also welcome.
“We know that not every pet has an owner, and not every pet can be taken care of, especially this time of year,” Hall said. “We believe it’s crucial to work with these groups, to help this underserved population.”
Donations will be accepted at the ECVC on the Million Dollar Highway until Dec. 31. Visit www.elkcountyvet.com, the ECVC Facebook page or call 814-834-0036 for more information.
