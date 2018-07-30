DuBOIS — Each year, two DuBois Area School District students send out their birthday party invitations, but what they ask their guests to bring may surprise many.
Sophia, 10, and Andreas, 12, of Treasure Lake, have been helping shelter animals for almost as long as they’ve been alive.
Instead of asking for typical birthday gifts, like the latest toy or electronic item, the Sconzos request their guests bring a bag of cat or dog food, cat litter, toys and treats.
It all started in Andreas’ early years when he saw an ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) commercial on television. Everyone has seen them — the heartbreaking, tearjerking videos of adorable, terrified animals in need of help.
“He asked us, ‘Why do those animals look so sad?’” said his mother, Joanne Sconzo. “We told him, ‘Those animals don’t have homes,’ and he said, ‘Well, can we help them?”’
For 10 years, Andreas has been donating his birthday gifts to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek.
His little sister Sophia soon followed his example, and has been donating her gifts for eight years.
“I wanted to help the animals, too, and be like my big brother,” Sophia said.
One of Sophia’s favorite parts of donation day is getting to pick out one of the animals and hold it, she said. Every year, she takes a photo with an animal of her choice, with all the donation items in the background.
This year’s pick was Silly Svedka, a kitten at GHS who was born with a brain defect that causes her to have balance issues.
Sophia and Andreas also buy items for the animals with their own money.
“They try really hard to give back,” Joanne said. “They’re very compassionate and want to help people in need.”
Joanne is a crocheter, making items for foster children and nursing home residents. Andreas has even asked her to crochet blankets for the shelter cats.
The Sconzos have inspired other students their age to donate gifts and do the same thing.
Sophia’s birthday is in April, and Andreas’ in December, so they are able to give two hefty donations to GHS throughout the year.
“What I love is that there is no question — they do this every year, and they are excited and want to do it,” Joanne said. “Let’s just say their parents are very proud.”
Around the holidays, the Sconzo children have also helped serve food at local churches.
“Some people can’t get out and go to the store and cook their own, so they come there to have a big Thanksgiving dinner,” Sophia said. “They are really nice people.”
The Sconzos have their own fur family, too — a cat named Maggie, a rabbit, and two dogs named Buddy and Bear, former GHS residents.
A shelter animal can transform into a completely different pet once they’re in a home and comfortable, just like their Buddy did.
“He was quiet at first, but he’s developed his own personality,” Sophia said. “You have to give them a chance, because Buddy is a completely different dog,” Andreas adds.
Pets provide love and interaction that children and families don’t get from things like watching television, although she really likes television, too, Sophia says with a laugh.
Buddy’s name comes from a book Andreas read called “Buddy” — the true story of a three-legged dog who ended up states away from his family during Hurricane Katrina.
The Sconzos want to teach their own children to donate and volunteer and to pass the inclination to charity along, they said.
“I am always going to donate to the shelter,” Andreas said. “And when we get a pet, we will adopt. We will always rescue them.”
Andreas hopes to do something science-oriented as a career. Sophia hopes to become a veterinarian, finding an ongoing outlet for her love for animals.
