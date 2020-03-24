BROCKWAY — Glasstown Pizzeria has added a “take an item, leave an item” shelf to help those in the community who might be facing hard times with the pandemic.
Glasstown owner Dave Burley said a Brockway resident saw something similar being done at Soul Platter Cafe in DuBois and asked on Facebook if anyone would be willing to set up something similar in Brockway.
“We immediately jumped in, and within an hour I had run down to the supermarket and bought about $100 worth of groceries and set up a shelf outside,” Burley said.
He said once the effort was announced on Facebook it only took another hour before people were stopping to drop off more food for the shelf.
“Before we knew it, I needed an actual cabinet that was bigger to hold more stuff,” Burley said.
Even with the larger cabinet, he can’t fit all the food and supplies inside that have been donated to them. He said they continue to add to the shelves as food and items are taken. Burley also said there are definitely people utilizing the shelf to take items as well.
The porch lights are also being left on at night to keep the area well lit for anyone who comes to take or donate items after hours. Burley said they arrive in the morning to boxes that have been donated through the night.
“We’ve always been involved in the community and right now the way things are, if we can brighten somebody’s day that’s what we have to do,” Burley said. “ We’re real happy with the response of people dropping stuff off to hand out, and there’s no lack of food here. We’re real happy that some people are using it, and they definitely are, so that’s the main thing.”
Most of the items are non perishable, though there has been a loaf of bread left out. Burley has plans to put out a loaf of bread daily in case someone needs it. They also have paper and sanitary products including baby wipes, hand sanitizers, and diapers. He has also considered going to buy more of these products to have in the cabinet.
“I’m sure we’ll definitely keep it going for a while, even after this is over. It’s going to be quite a time frame until things are back to normal,” Burley said.