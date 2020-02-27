PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Glen Campbell man faces charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman while in an elevator with her.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, 19, of Glen Campbell, on Feb. 13 including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and harassment – lewd, threatening language.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was entering the Jefferson Street high rise for work. While she waited to enter the building, Heitzenrater tried to have a conversation with her about the weather. The two then entered the elevator together, where the incident reportedly took place.
The victim told police when the elevator doors shut, Heitzenrater asked several times to see her breasts. He then allegedly pulled his zipper down and exposed himself.
When the elevator stopped on the fourth floor, Heitzenrater exited. Police were told he was on the fourth floor visiting a relative. When confronted, he reportedly admitted to exposing himself to the victim.
He also told police he had never met the victim prior to that day, and was not aware she was married and pregnant.
Heitzenrater has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.